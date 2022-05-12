Ontario COVID numbers: 1,451 people in hospital, 175 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,451 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 175 in intensive care.

This is down by 77 for hospitalizations and a decrease of one for ICUs since the previous day. Last Thursday, there were 1,676 hospitalizations with 205 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 60 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 39 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,160 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,281,360.

The death toll in the province has risen to 13,034 from the previous day as 14 more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,247,571 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,602 rom the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.7 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.4 per cent with 35.7 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 29,173 doses in the last day.

The government said 16,360 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,410 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.7 per cent, down from 13 per cent reported a week ago.

