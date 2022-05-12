Hockey player chugs fan’s beer after team’s 3-0T winner in QMJHL playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

A player on the Acadie Bathurst Titan celebrated his team’s triple-overtime playoff victory over the Halifax Mooseheads in an unusual fashion on Wednesday night.

Thomas Belgarde, a 20-year-old forward from St-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., was seen on video chugging a fan’s beer as he made his departure from the ice after the dramatic victory, which ended at just before midnight after more than 5 hours.

La série n’est pas finie, mais le #Titan va certainement célébrer cette victoire marathon. Thomas Belgarde lance les hostilités de belle façon avec l’aide d’un partisan 😂😂😂 #LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/uShmdaArQB — Pierre-Olivier Poulin (@P_OPoulin) May 12, 2022

The out-of-the-ordinary celebration was captured on video by a fan and quickly began making its rounds on social media shortly after.

The Titan won the game 4-3, with the winning marker coming with just under four minutes left in the third overtime by Montreal Canadiens prospect Riley Kidney.

The game ended up breaking the record for the longest game in the Mooseheads’ 28-year history, wrapping up at 116 minutes and 14 seconds.

After winning the first two games of their first-round best-of-five contest, the Mooseheads’ have found themselves on the losing end of the last two.

The deciding Game 5 was scheduled for Thursday night in Bathurst, but given how long the game took, the QMJHL has decided to move the do-or-die first-round contest back one day.

Official word from the @QMJHL – Game 5 is now scheduled for Friday night in Bathurst at 7pm. Watch on @eastlink

Listen on @CityNewsHFX pic.twitter.com/yjwDFZXqhM — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) May 12, 2022

