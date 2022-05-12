Menu

Sports

Hockey player chugs fan’s beer after team’s 3-0T winner in QMJHL playoffs

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 12, 2022 8:45 am

A player on the Acadie Bathurst Titan celebrated his team’s triple-overtime playoff victory over the Halifax Mooseheads in an unusual fashion on Wednesday night.

Thomas Belgarde, a 20-year-old forward from St-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., was seen on video chugging a fan’s beer as he made his departure from the ice after the dramatic victory, which ended at just before midnight after more than 5 hours.

The out-of-the-ordinary celebration was captured on video by a fan and quickly began making its rounds on social media shortly after.



The Titan won the game 4-3, with the winning marker coming with just under four minutes left in the third overtime by Montreal Canadiens prospect Riley Kidney.

Read more: Halifax, Moncton named hosts for 2023 world junior hockey championships

The game ended up breaking the record for the longest game in the Mooseheads’ 28-year history, wrapping up at 116 minutes and 14 seconds.

After winning the first two games of their first-round best-of-five contest, the Mooseheads’ have found themselves on the losing end of the last two.

The deciding Game 5 was scheduled for Thursday night in Bathurst, but given how long the game took, the QMJHL has decided to move the do-or-die first-round contest back one day.

