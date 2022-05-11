Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Overland flood watches upgraded to warnings as Manitoba braces for more rain

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 7:26 pm
Flooding in the Peguis First Nation is shown in a handout photo taken with a drone on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Flood forecasters in Manitoba have upgraded overland flood watches to overland flood warnings for two parts of the province as more rain is forecast. View image in full screen
Flooding in the Peguis First Nation is shown in a handout photo taken with a drone on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Flood forecasters in Manitoba have upgraded overland flood watches to overland flood warnings for two parts of the province as more rain is forecast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Albert Stevenson

The Manitoba government says the risk for overland flooding has increased for parts of the province already under a flood watch.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre upgraded the overland flood watches issued for a portion of southwest Manitoba and the southeast corner of the province to overland flood warnings Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: More rain forecast for Winnipeg, much of southern Manitoba

“An overland flood warning indicates a higher probability of overland flooding occurring based on forecast precipitation, whereas an overland flood watch indicates that overland flooding is possible but not as likely to occur,” the province explained in a flood bulletin Wednesday.

It comes as Environment Canada is forecasting a storm starting Thursday could bring as much as 60 mm of rain to parts of southern Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement
Overland flood watches upgraded to warnings as Manitoba braces for more rain - image View image in full screen
Handout/Manitoba Government

An overland flood watch continues for the rest of southern and central Manitoba, including Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg.

The province says the weather system expected to arrive Thursday could bring between 20 mm and 40 mm of rain over three days, with the majority of it falling Friday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Overland flood watch issued for all of southern, central Manitoba

The province says some localized areas could receive more than 40 mm.

Heavy snowfall and spring rainstorms have already left many parts of Manitoba flooded, and some 30 municipalities and First Nations are under local states of emergency.

Click to play video: 'Peguis flood update – May 10' Peguis flood update – May 10
Peguis flood update – May 10

The latest rains, which fell over southern and central Manitoba earlier this week, brought 20-40 mm of precipitation, the province says.

Story continues below advertisement

Roads have been washed out, homes have flooded and evacuations have been necessary from some communities, including hard-hit Peguis First Nation, where some 1,900 people have been forced from their homes.

Read more: More Manitoba homes flooded, more people leave Peguis First Nation

Flood warnings remain in place for most parts of the Red River north of Emerson, except for Winnipeg.

Flood warnings are also in place for the Pembina, Morris and Little Morris rivers, Shannon and Netley creeks, Fisher and Icelandic rivers, the Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Dam to Brandon, Birdtail Creek, the Whiteshell lakes area and the Whitemouth and Birch rivers.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagFlooding tagFlood watch tagManitoba flood tagManitoba flooding tagFlood Warning tagPeguis First Nation tagmb flood tagOverland Flood Warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers