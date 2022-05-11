Manitoba man charged with first-degree, attempted murder in Wasagamack stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead and another injured after an incident on Wasagamack First Nation Monday night, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Island Lake detachment were called to a Wasagamack home just before 10 p.m., where they found a 27-year-old local man dead inside.

A second victim, a 33-year-old woman from Garden Hill First Nation, was suffering from a stab wound, police said.

She was taken to the local nursing statement for treatment.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade

A 30-year-old Wasagamack man, identified by police as Jon Hastings, is in custody facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

RCMP and forensic identification services continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement