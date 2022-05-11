Menu

Crime

Manitoba man charged with first-degree, attempted murder in Wasagamack stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 4:13 pm
RCMP Island Lake detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Island Lake detachment. RCMP

One person is dead and another injured after an incident on Wasagamack First Nation Monday night, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Island Lake detachment were called to a Wasagamack home just before 10 p.m., where they found a 27-year-old local man dead inside.

A second victim, a 33-year-old woman from Garden Hill First Nation, was suffering from a stab wound, police said.

She was taken to the local nursing statement for treatment.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate fatal assault in Forks parkade

A 30-year-old Wasagamack man, identified by police as Jon Hastings, is in custody facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

RCMP and forensic identification services continue to investigate.

