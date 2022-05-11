Floodwater on northern Alberta Metis settlement receding but emergency alerts remain

Send this page to someone via email

The chief administrative officer of a Metis settlement in northwestern Alberta said Wednesday water is slowly receding, but an emergency alert is still in place after heavy flooding in the area five days ago.

Justin Gaudet of the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement said damages are being assessed after rain and snowmelt raised water levels on nearby rivers to heights residents have not seen before.

Gaudet says the excessive moisture, combined with contaminated water, has a high potential to cause mould and unlivable conditions on the settlement.

The Dene Tha’ First Nation at Chateh, about 845 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and the Little Red River Cree have also been under local emergency alerts due to flooding.

Scott Johnston, a spokesman for Alberta Municipal Affairs, says about 1,100 people have been affected and some 676 evacuees from Chateh have been registered in hotels in the nearby town of High Level.

Johnston said flood protection barriers called Tiger Dams are being set up around houses and the Beaver First Nation is providing additional aid.

