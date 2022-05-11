Menu

Canada

Floodwater on northern Alberta Metis settlement receding but emergency alerts remain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Flooding evacuations in northern Alberta highlight need for emergency shelter' Flooding evacuations in northern Alberta highlight need for emergency shelter
WATCH (May 10): With roughly 150 northern Alberta flooding evacuees sleeping in a hockey arena, the mayor of High Level said a new evacuation centre is needed — but the minister of municipal affairs said the current facilities are 'adequate.' Dan Grummett reports.

The chief administrative officer of a Metis settlement in northwestern Alberta said Wednesday water is slowly receding, but an emergency alert is still in place after heavy flooding in the area five days ago.

Justin Gaudet of the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement said damages are being assessed after rain and snowmelt raised water levels on nearby rivers to heights residents have not seen before.

Read more: 3rd northern Alberta community under local state of emergency due to flooding

Gaudet says the excessive moisture, combined with contaminated water, has a high potential to cause mould and unlivable conditions on the settlement.

Flood waters surrounding a home in Chateh, on the Dene Tha' First Nation, in northwestern Alberta on Tuesday. May 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Flood waters surrounding a home in Chateh, on the Dene Tha’ First Nation, in northwestern Alberta on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Supplied

The Dene Tha’ First Nation at Chateh, about 845 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and the Little Red River Cree have also been under local emergency alerts due to flooding.

Flooding in Chateh, Alta., force the evacuations of residents May 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Flooding in Chateh, Alta., force the evacuations of residents May 9, 2022. Courtesy: Lynsay McMullan

Scott Johnston, a spokesman for Alberta Municipal Affairs, says about 1,100 people have been affected and some 676 evacuees from Chateh have been registered in hotels in the nearby town of High Level.

Johnston said flood protection barriers called Tiger Dams are being set up around houses and the Beaver First Nation is providing additional aid.

Flooding in Chateh, Alta., force the evacuations of residents May 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Flooding in Chateh, Alta., force the evacuations of residents May 9, 2022. Courtesy: Lynsay McMullan
© 2022 The Canadian Press
