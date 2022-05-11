Menu

Canada

Missing B.C. teen may be travelling with a 47-year-old U.S. citizen, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 12:25 pm
Tatyana Hill and Danie Ames View image in full screen
Abbotsford police say investigators believe 15-year-old Tatyana Hill is now travelling with 47-year-old Daniel Ames. Abbotsford police handout

The Abbotsford Police Department says a missing 15-year-old may now be travelling with a 47-year-old man.

Tatyana Hill was last seen in the 32600 block of Rossland Place at 11 a.m. on May 6.

Police said her disappearance is entirely out of character and now they believe she may be travelling with a much older man.

Daniel Ames is described as five feet five inches tall and 181 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

He is an American citizen and police said officers believe they may be travelling within the Lower Mainland area.

Hill is described as five foot one inch tall with long, blond hair, blue eyes and braces.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Read more: Abbotsford hit-and-run victim shows signs of improvement

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone who sees Ames or Hill to call 911.

If anyone has information that may help investigators, they are asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

