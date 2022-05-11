Missing B.C. teen may be travelling with a 47-year-old U.S. citizen, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Abbotsford Police Department says a missing 15-year-old may now be travelling with a 47-year-old man.

Tatyana Hill was last seen in the 32600 block of Rossland Place at 11 a.m. on May 6.

Police said her disappearance is entirely out of character and now they believe she may be travelling with a much older man.

Daniel Ames is described as five feet five inches tall and 181 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

He is an American citizen and police said officers believe they may be travelling within the Lower Mainland area.

Hill is described as five foot one inch tall with long, blond hair, blue eyes and braces.

Police are asking anyone who sees Ames or Hill to call 911.

If anyone has information that may help investigators, they are asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.