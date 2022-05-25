Ontario election 2022: Toronto-Danforth

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto-Danforth is a provincial riding located in Toronto. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Peter Tabuns who first took office in 2006. Tabuns collected 32,938 votes, winning 64.25 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Toronto-Danforth in Toronto during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Peter Tabuns (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Colleen McCleery Ontario Liberal Party: Mary Fragedakis Green Party of Ontario: Marcelo Levy None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Christopher Brophy New Blue: Milton Kandias Communist: Jennifer Moxon Ontario Party: George Simopoulos

