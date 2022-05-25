Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2022: Thunder Bay-Superior North

By Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:00 pm

Thunder Bay-Superior North is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Michael Gravelle. Gravelle collected 11,973 votes, winning 39.86 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Superior North in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Peng You

Ontario NDP: Lise Vaugeois

Ontario Liberal Party: Shelby Ch'ng

Green Party of Ontario: Tracey MacKinnon

Consensus Ontario: Adam Cherry

Ontario Party: Stephen Hufnagel

New Blue: Katherine Suutari

Northern Ontario Party: Andy Wolff

