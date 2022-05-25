Ontario election 2022: Thunder Bay-Superior North

Send this page to someone via email

Thunder Bay-Superior North is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Michael Gravelle. Gravelle collected 11,973 votes, winning 39.86 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thunder Bay-Superior North in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Peng You Ontario NDP: Lise Vaugeois Ontario Liberal Party: Shelby Ch'ng Green Party of Ontario: Tracey MacKinnon Consensus Ontario: Adam Cherry Ontario Party: Stephen Hufnagel New Blue: Katherine Suutari Northern Ontario Party: Andy Wolff

