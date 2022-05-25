Ontario election 2022: Nepean

Nepean is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Lisa MacLeod who first took office in 2006. MacLeod collected 23,899 votes, winning 45.13 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nepean in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on June 2nd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Lisa MacLeod (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Brian Double Ontario Liberal Party: Tyler Watt Green Party of Ontario: Kaitlyn Tremblay New Blue: Kathleen Corriveau Ontario Party: Bryan Emmerson

