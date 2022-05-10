Edmonton Oilers shake up lines for Game 5 against Kings

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will switch up their lines a bit when they host the L.A. Kings Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first round series.

Kailer Yamamoto moves to Connor McDavid‘s line, Ryan McLeod goes to Leon Draisaitl’s line, and Jesse Puljujarvi is bumped down to the third line.

“When you didn’t play the way you wanted to, you shuffle the deck chairs. That’s what we did today,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. The series is 2-2 after the Kings won 4-0 on Sunday.

McDavid has played with Yamamoto at other times this season.

“He makes plays. He’s guy that keeps the puck alive, works hard, gets on the forecheck. Similar to Jesse,” said McDavid. “I like playing with both, but tonight I guess Yamo’s the guy.”

Derek Ryan will return after missing Game 4. He’ll centre the fourth line after being used primarily as a right winger under Woodcroft.

“I think Derek Ryan is a Swiss Army Knife type of hockey player. Him not being in the lineup for game number four was noticeable for us. I think he does a lot of things well,” explained Woodcroft.

“I think if you played close attention over the last two-and-a-half months, while he might not start in the middle, there are lots of times he ends up in the middle.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Yamamoto

McLeod – Draisaitl – Hyman

Archibald – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Foegele – Ryan – Kassian

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Boucahard

Kulak – Barrie

Smith

Game 5 goes on 630 CHED Tuesday night. The Face-Off Show is at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.

