Yorkton, Sask. RCMP seek public assistance in search for missing man

On Sunday, Yorkton, Sask., RCMP received a report of a missing man, 39-year-old Gabe Kinistino of Yorkton.

RCMP said Kinistino’s family last spoke with him earlier in the day on Sunday and he may have been walking in the Heritage Heights area of the community.

Kinistino is described as being five-feet-nine-inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white striped Adidas brand sweatshirt, dark, possibly black, runners and was wearing a RVCA ball hat (dark blue with grey brim).

RCMP said he may be in the City of Yorkton or Broadview, but this has not been confirmed.

Police are urging anyone who sees Kinistino, or knows of his whereabouts, to call Yorkton RCMP (306-786-2400) or 911 in an emergency.

