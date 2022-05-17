Crime Beat podcast: Hope in the darkness

Send this page to someone via email

On a beautiful September night in 2008, a young couple went out for dinner in downtown Calgary.

They walked through a park on their way home and sat down on a bench to soak in the warm, late summer air.

Story continues below advertisement

Around them, the trees were changing colours .

Never once did it cross their mind that it would be the last time, as a couple, they would see those vibrant fall colours again.

Read more: Victim of violence Jose Neto becomes Canadian Citizen

Moments later, the sound of screaming filled the air followed by sirens as police and EMS rushed to the scene.

Find out what happened next on the latest episode of Crime Beat. Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares one man’s story of survival and inspiration in ‘Hope in the darkness.’

—

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the Crime Beat podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement