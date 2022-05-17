Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Hope in the darkness

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 3:00 am
Jose Neto sits with his guide dog on the front steps of his home. View image in full screen
Jose Neto sits with his guide dog on the front steps of his home. Global News
On a beautiful September night in 2008, a young couple went out for dinner in downtown Calgary.

They walked through a park on their way home and sat down on a bench to soak in the warm, late summer air.

Read more: Dangerous offender who shot, blinded student in Calgary wants release

Around them, the trees were changing colours .

Never once did it cross their mind that it would be the last time, as a couple, they would see those vibrant fall colours again.

Read more: Victim of violence Jose Neto becomes Canadian Citizen

Moments later, the sound of screaming filled the air followed by sirens as police and EMS rushed to the scene.

Find out what happened next on the latest episode of Crime Beat. Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares one man’s story of survival and inspiration in ‘Hope in the darkness.’

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

