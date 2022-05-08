5-day search and rescue training taking place near St. Thomas, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) says a search and rescue exercise will take place near St. Thomas, Ont., from Monday, May 9 to Friday, May 13.

The exercise will involve a CC-130H Hercules aircraft and a CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

It will also involve vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, as well as a civilian aircraft from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

The RCAF says aircraft participating in search and rescue activities need to fly low in order to locate and provide assistance. They sometimes move at slower speeds and circle an area.

For training, some aircraft are larger than passenger airplanes and may appear to be flying lower than they actually are.

RCAF says aircrew will adhere to strict rules and regulations at all times to ensure safety.

“This type of exercise helps prepare our teams to respond to distress calls that often save lives,” a statement from the RCAF read.

“Training for these missions is essential for maintaining the skill of aircrews, so they are ready to safely execute their missions alongside search and rescue partners.”

The RCAF says all efforts will be made to minimize disruption to the community.

