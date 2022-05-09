Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: How many times have you seen your favourite artist play live?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 8:00 am
FILE - Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in New York on Feb. 22, 2022. The singer has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona, New Jersey and Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in New York on Feb. 22, 2022. The singer has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona, New Jersey and Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File).

I was speaking to someone last week about the post-COVID concert scene and they were most excited about seeing their favourite band yet again. “I bet I’ve seen Arcade Fire play 30 times,” they said. That seemed like a lot. Or is it?

My personal concert history isn’t so much about seeing the same artist multiple times (although I do have my must-go favourites) but the quantify of shows I attend. But then there are others like my friend who pride themselves on seeing the same act over and over again.

Trending Stories

Here, then, is the question for the week: How many times have you seen your favourite artist play live?   

Alan Cross tagPoll tagSurvey tagConcerts tagFans tagfestivals tagGigs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers