Weekly survey: How many times have you seen your favourite artist play live?

I was speaking to someone last week about the post-COVID concert scene and they were most excited about seeing their favourite band yet again. “I bet I’ve seen Arcade Fire play 30 times,” they said. That seemed like a lot. Or is it?
My personal concert history isn’t so much about seeing the same artist multiple times (although I do have my must-go favourites) but the quantify of shows I attend. But then there are others like my friend who pride themselves on seeing the same act over and over again.
Here, then, is the question for the week: How many times have you seen your favourite artist play live?
Weekly survey: How many times have you seen your favourite act play live in concert? (Please retweet. And if you want to say who your favourite act is, please do so.)— Alan Cross (@alancross) May 8, 2022
