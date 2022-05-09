Weekly survey: How many times have you seen your favourite artist play live?

I was speaking to someone last week about the post-COVID concert scene and they were most excited about seeing their favourite band yet again. “I bet I’ve seen Arcade Fire play 30 times,” they said. That seemed like a lot. Or is it?

My personal concert history isn’t so much about seeing the same artist multiple times (although I do have my must-go favourites) but the quantify of shows I attend. But then there are others like my friend who pride themselves on seeing the same act over and over again.

Here, then, is the question for the week: How many times have you seen your favourite artist play live?