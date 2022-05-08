Menu

Health

Eye drops recalled due to labelling error, Health Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2022 8:21 am
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.

Health Canada says some bottles may contain ingredients not listed on the label.

Read more: Pain reliever recalled due to dosage mislabeling, Health Canada says

The agency says the affected bottles may contain undeclared Naphazoline HCl or glycerine, which can cause an allergic reaction, including a rash and itching or swelling, especially of the face, tongue and throat.

The recalled bottles may be labelled with either lot number AR21C03 or RL21D01.

The products distributed by Teva Canada Ltd. are used for the temporary relief of eye redness due to minor eye irritation, burning and dryness, and are labelled for use by adults and children six years of age and older.

Health Canada says the recall was prompted after a complaint involving the Pharmasave eye drops.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
