Brandon police officers investigated after allegations of assaults on woman

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s investigating allegations that a woman was assaulted by on-duty officers in Brandon on two separate occasions.

The Independent Investigation Unit says it was notified of the allegations by the Brandon Police Service on April 25 — four days after they were reported.

It says the woman alleges she was assaulted by police during transport to the Dauphin Regional Health Centre on Jan. 19 and at the Brandon Regional Health Centre on Feb. 9.

The unit’s civilian director says an investigation is in the public interest.