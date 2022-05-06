Menu

Crime

Brandon police officers investigated after allegations of assaults on woman

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 6:04 pm
Brandon Manitoba View image in full screen
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating allegations on-duty Brandon police officers assaulted a woman on two separate occasions. Kurt Brownridge / Global News / File

Manitoba’s police watchdog says it’s investigating allegations that a woman was assaulted by on-duty officers in Brandon on two separate occasions.

Read more: Manitoba IIU investigating after Springfield officer fires gun at detachment office

The Independent Investigation Unit says it was notified of the allegations by the Brandon Police Service on April 25 — four days after they were reported.

Click to play video: 'Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon' Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon
Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020

It says the woman alleges she was assaulted by police during transport to the Dauphin Regional Health Centre on Jan. 19 and at the Brandon Regional Health Centre on Feb. 9.

Read more: Suspect arrested after Brandon chocolate bunny assault

The unit’s civilian director says an investigation is in the public interest.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
