Emma and Noah crowned Quebec’s most popular baby names for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s more popular baby names for 2021 are here, and at the top of the list are Emma for newborn girls and Noah for boys.

Every year the province releases its top names list, and Liam and William have held the top spots for boys for the past ten years.

Read more: Olivia continues to be top name among newborns in Ontario

The other top girls’ names for the year, from second most popular after Emma to 10th most popular, are: Olivia, Alice, Florence, Charlie, Livia, Charlotte, Léa, Romy and Zoé.

As for boys, after Noah’s top spot, the same list goes as follows: William, Thomas, Léo, Liam, Jacob, Nathan, Arthur, Edouard, and Félix.

— with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

Story continues below advertisement