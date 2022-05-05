Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emma and Noah crowned Quebec’s most popular baby names for 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 8:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Olivia, Noah top list of Ontario’s most popular baby names for 2020' Olivia, Noah top list of Ontario’s most popular baby names for 2020
WATCH: Olivia, Noah top list of Ontario’s most popular baby names for 2020 – Jan 14, 2022

Quebec’s more popular baby names for 2021 are here, and at the top of the list are Emma for newborn girls and Noah for boys.

Every year the province releases its top names list, and Liam and William have held the top spots for boys for the past ten years.

Read more: Olivia continues to be top name among newborns in Ontario

The other top girls’ names for the year, from second most popular after Emma to 10th most popular, are: Olivia, Alice, Florence, Charlie, Livia, Charlotte, Léa, Romy and Zoé.

Trending Stories

As for boys, after Noah’s top spot, the same list goes as follows: William, Thomas, Léo, Liam, Jacob, Nathan, Arthur, Edouard, and Félix.

— with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby daughter Lilibet' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome baby daughter Lilibet
© 2022 The Canadian Press
2021 tagNoah tagEmma tagQuebec baby names tagBoys Names tagGirls Names tagQuebec baby name list tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers