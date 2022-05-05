U18 OHL Priority Selection adds more area talent

Send this page to someone via email

The 2022 U18 OHL Priority Selection was held on Wednesday, May 5.

The London Knights added two players to their roster and four area players players were picked in the three round draft.

The Knights added more depth down the middle of their lineup with centre Justin Skirten of the U18 Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs with the 34th overall selection. Skirten is from Exeter, Ont., and had 11 goals in 31 games for the Chiefs and appeared in one game for the St. Marys Lincolns.

London chose centre Sebastien Bradshaw from the U-18 Ajax-Pickering Raiders in the first round at 14th overall. Bradshaw was a huge playoff performer for the Raiders with 11 points in eight games.

Elgin Middlesex saw three other players chosen. Before the Knights called Skirten’s name the Peterborough Petes drafted forward Brennan Faulkner at number six overall. Faulkner led Elgin-Middlesex in scoring with 19 goals and 39 points in 33 games in 2021-22.

Goaltender Owen Davy went to the Owen Sound Attack with the 11th choice in the second round. Davy is a native of Delaware, Ont., and had a 2.52 goals against average in 17 appearances with the Chiefs this past season.

London Jr. Knights defenceman Matthew Jenken was also taken in the first round by the Flint Firebirds at number 17. Jenken is from Ilderton, Ont., and also spent time playing for Elgin-Middlesex. He had 18 points in 32 games in the regular season for the Jr. Knights and 10 points in 10 playoff games.

Jenken also appeared in four GOJHL games for the Stratford Warriors.

The U18 Priority Selection was introduced in 2017. At the time OHL Commissioner David Branch stated that it, “will serve to assist in the continued growth of Midget (now U18) hockey and provide further opportunities for players at different stages of their overall hockey development.”

Sudbury Wolves goaltender Mitchell Weeks and Erie Otters captain Daniel D’Amato were both drafted in the 2018 U18 OHL Priority Selection. Both just completed their Ontario Hockey League careers as overagers in 2021-22.