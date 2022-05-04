Moe promises to promote sustainable energy on UAE trade mission

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is headed overseas to talk trade for the second time in as many months.

He’ll head to Dubai this Saturday on a five day trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he says will not only promote Saskatchewan exports, but also tout some of the carbon reduction technologies in use in Saskatchewan.

“The primary reason we’re going is to ensure that they in Dubai understand that when it comes to agriculture and uranium products they’re the highest quality, they’re competitively priced and they’re the most sustainable products in the world,” Moe told reporters Wednesday.

“There is another piece. Some of the innovation we have in the energy industry, carbon capture and storage and some of our thermal projects, have made the energy industry much more sustainable than it was even a few years ago. Dubai has an interest in some of that technology.”

The 2023 UN Climate Change Conference is scheduled to take place in the UAE, which pledged last year to go net-zero by 2050.

Saskatchewan opened a trade UAE trade office in Dubai in January.

In press release, the Saskatchewan government notes that it is Canada’s largest agrifood exporter to the UAE, that 2021 exports to the country were worth $636 million and that no jurisdiction provides more canola seed and lentils to the UAE than Saskatchewan.

It states Moe will speak at the Global Pulse Confederation, which the government described as the world’s largest pulse industry event.

In March, Moe traveled to London to open a trade office there and also visited Germany.

“We know there’s some early-mover advantage around the world for those provinces out showing their wares,” Moe said.

Ministerial travel costs are posted semi-annually here.