Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Man riding freight train arrested by U.S. border patrol, wanted by London, Ont. police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 4:28 pm
Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit idle on the train tracks. View image in full screen
A man wanted by London Police Service was caught after attempting to sneak into the U.S. by riding an inbound freight train through the CP Rail tunnel from Windsor, Ont., to Detroit. Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS

A man wanted by London Police Service was caught after attempting to sneak into the United States over the weekend.

On May 1, U.S. border officials, located within the Department of Homeland Security, witnessed an individual riding an inbound freight train from Windsor, Ont., to Detroit. After contacting the Canadian Pacific Railway, the train made a requested stop and the suspect was taken into custody.

Read more: Toronto man charged in London, Ont. murder of Lynda Marques

“It is extremely dangerous to enter the United States illegally, particularly through the train tunnel,” said U.S. Chief patrol agent Robert Danley.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for illegal entry into the U.S. According to U.S. border officials, the man is wanted by London, Ont., police for possession of a dangerous weapon.

The man was processed for expedited removal and turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency where he remains in custody.

“Our outstanding relationships with our foreign law enforcement and CP partners were key in bringing this situation to a safe and effective law enforcement resolution,” added Danley.

