Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man arrested after woman spat on twice on TTC subway: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 11:38 am
Police say 27-year-old Joseph O'Sullivan Martinez has been arrested and charged. View image in full screen
Police say 27-year-old Joseph O'Sullivan Martinez has been arrested and charged. Toronto Police / Handout

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb. 25 a man allegedly spit twice on a woman while on a Toronto Transit Commission subway travelling westbound from Broadview Station.

Police said 27-year-old Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez from Toronto has been arrested.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman riding Toronto subway spat on twice in ‘unprovoked attack,’ police say

Officers said he has been charged with assault and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police said the accused appeared in court on April 20.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagAssault tagToronto crime tagTTC tagBroadview station tagTTC assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers