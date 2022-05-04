Toronto man arrested after woman spat on twice on TTC subway: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb. 25 a man allegedly spit twice on a woman while on a Toronto Transit Commission subway travelling westbound from Broadview Station.

Police said 27-year-old Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez from Toronto has been arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with assault and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police said the accused appeared in court on April 20.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

