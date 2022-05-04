Two youths arrested following break-in at school in Eskasoni, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers have been arrested after a local school in Eskasoni, N.S. was broken into and significantly damaged Tuesday morning.

RCMP said they responded to a report that a school on Richard Ave. in the Cape Breton community had been broken into at approximately 7:30 a.m.

“Staff at the school reported that windows had been smashed and the inside of the school suffered significant damage,” the release said. “Staff estimated the total cost of the damage to be in excess of $15,000.”

Police say a 14-year-old male and a 13-year-old male youth were arrested after an investigation, and have since been released on conditions. They will be facing charges of breaking and entering, as well as mischief over $5,000.

The school is expected to close for several days as staff work to repair the damage, the RCMP said.