London, Ont. police to add officers to meet demand for service

London Police Services Board has accepted a recommendation from Chief Steve Williams to add 52 front-line officers to the service.

The board approved the recommendation at a meeting on April 21.

Williams brought forward the recommendation following a year that saw “unprecedented demand” on the police service that resulted in the redeployment of various front-line duty members including the community-oriented response unit.

“The London Police Service experienced an overwhelming demand for service in 2021,” Williams said. “While a year-over-year increase in dispatched calls for service was not deemed to be a significant workload factor, the nature of front police work has evolved.”

Williams said recent calls for service have become more complex and of increased severity.

“To put it simply, calls are more complex to investigate, generate additional responsibilities for officers, and are more volatile than we have seen in the past,” Williams said.

“As a result, our service to the community has suffered greatly. … The pace of work is not sustainable for our officers who are feeling the impacts.”

According to the patrol enhancements report Williams presented to the board, there were approximately 3,100 occasions in 2021 where frontline officers missed their relief periods while working 10- to 12-hour shifts or longer.

Williams’ report also states that public complaints related to response times have increased almost 300 per cent since 2019.

Police board chair Susan Toth said it is clear the response times are inadequate.

“The board has been contacted by members of the public sharing heartbreaking stories of long response times — from small business owners dealing with break-ins to women reporting assault. The theme is clear; response times are not meeting our community’s needs.”

Toth said police are seeing more violence and use of weapons with use-of-force incidents increasing to nine per cent in 2021 from 2020, according to the chief’s report.

Additionally, various service calls are involving complicated factors, including addiction and mental health crisis. According to Toth, those issues require skill and proper attention.

“It is to the detriment of our officers and the community when instead, police are rushed, wait times increase, and calls for service become backlogged,” Toth said.

Williams said that the additional officers will improve service response times, restore the policing capacity, and increase the number of officers on the community-oriented response unit, and help alleviate increased workloads all while ensuring community safety and wellness.