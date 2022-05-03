Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Construction season kicks off in Regina as the City announces $118 million investment

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 1:45 pm
The City of Regina kicks off construction season with an announcement of $118 million dollars of funding for transportation, water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure. View image in full screen
The City of Regina kicks off construction season with an announcement of $118 million dollars of funding for transportation, water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure. Adrian Raaber/Global Regina

Kicking off the first week of May, the City of Regina announces a $118-million investment for transportation, water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure to officially start construction season.

“Investing in municipal infrastructure is critical to the development of our city,” said Mayor Sandra Masters in a media release. “We need to ensure our existing infrastructure is well maintained, while continuing to make strategic investments to support economic growth and building a more vibrant, safe and sustainable community.”

Read more: Construction begins on Winnipeg Street North overpass in Regina

The City said there are some projects that are already underway such as the Winnipeg Street Overpass and North Central Drainage projects. Other projects will begin in May and in the summer and fall. The City’s annual funding for residential road renewal continues with more than $16.5 million to improve 18 kms of residential roads.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“2022 is another busy year with many projects, but during our short construction season, we make every effort to minimize impacts on residents through extensive planning,” said Kim Onrait, Executive Director of Citizen Services. “Our team works collaboratively to coordinate plans, and to balance resources, budgets and priorities. We strive to be efficient and cost-effective while also reducing the impact to residents and drivers.”

Read more: Environmental stewardship inspires new city of Regina-commissioned artwork

The City reminds drivers to plan ahead, slow down, drive safe and to visit the Road Report for traffic restrictions.

Click to play video: 'Albert Street intersection construction' Albert Street intersection construction
Albert Street intersection construction – Apr 19, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagCity of Regina tagRoadwork tagConstruction Season tagregina mayor tagregina roads tagmunicipal infrastructure tagInfrastructure Investment tagconstruction Regina tagconstruction season 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers