Construction season kicks off in Regina as the City announces $118 million investment

Kicking off the first week of May, the City of Regina announces a $118-million investment for transportation, water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure to officially start construction season.

“Investing in municipal infrastructure is critical to the development of our city,” said Mayor Sandra Masters in a media release. “We need to ensure our existing infrastructure is well maintained, while continuing to make strategic investments to support economic growth and building a more vibrant, safe and sustainable community.”

The City said there are some projects that are already underway such as the Winnipeg Street Overpass and North Central Drainage projects. Other projects will begin in May and in the summer and fall. The City’s annual funding for residential road renewal continues with more than $16.5 million to improve 18 kms of residential roads.

“2022 is another busy year with many projects, but during our short construction season, we make every effort to minimize impacts on residents through extensive planning,” said Kim Onrait, Executive Director of Citizen Services. “Our team works collaboratively to coordinate plans, and to balance resources, budgets and priorities. We strive to be efficient and cost-effective while also reducing the impact to residents and drivers.”

The City reminds drivers to plan ahead, slow down, drive safe and to visit the Road Report for traffic restrictions.

