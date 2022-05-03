Heavy downpours, thunderstorm expected for Hamilton, Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement warning of heavy rainfall Tuesday in the Hamilton and Niagara regions.

The agency is forecasting rainfall amounts of between 20 to 30 millimetres, starting in the afternoon and continuing through to Wednesday morning.

“Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways,” the agency said in its release.

“Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.”

Meteorologists say higher rainfall amounts of up to 40 mm will be possible in areas that get downpours during a thunderstorm.

The general forecast is calling for afternoon clouds, up to 15 mm of rain and a high of 10 C on Tuesday.

More showers are expected in the evening and a low of 8 C.