Ontario COVID numbers: 1,699 people in hospital, 202 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 1,699 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 202 in intensive care.

This is up by 276 for hospitalizations but a decrease of nine for ICUs since the previous day as hospitals report updated figures since the weekend.

Last Tuesday, there were 1,730 hospitalizations with 219 in ICU. This is a 1.7 per cent decrease and a 7.8 per cent decrease, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations, 58 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 34 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,547 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility. The provincial case total now stands at 1,263,202.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,858 from the previous day as 16 more virus-related deaths were added. The report did note that one of the deaths from over a month ago was added to the total.

There are a total of 1,222,298 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,658 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 93 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 56.5 per cent — more than 7.3 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 56.3 per cent with 35.4 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 22,040 doses in the last day.

The government said 11,755 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,691 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 13.2 per cent, the same as reported a week ago.

