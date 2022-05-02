Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia’s mass shooting inquiry will soon focus on killer’s violent past: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2022 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Questions remain as N.S. Mass Casualty Commission finalizes timeline' Questions remain as N.S. Mass Casualty Commission finalizes timeline
After nearly two months, the Mass Casualty Commission has finally released its detailed timeline of what happened during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020. And as Graeme Benjamin reports, even though the first part of the commission’s work is complete, many questions remain – Apr 17, 2022

The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia has released an interim report that charts its progress so far and offers insight into what it hopes to accomplish over the next six months.

Having largely completed its initial fact-finding phase, the inquiry has already heard from several witnesses and disclosed more than 50,000 documents, including investigative files, emails, notes from first responders, transcripts of police communications and photographs.

Read more: RCMP officer worried ‘frantic panic’ would result if photo of killer’s car released

The 162-page interim report contains no findings of fact or recommendations, which will be part of a final report that must by submitted by Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, the federal-provincial inquiry has moved on to explore “how and why” a lone gunman killed 22 people on April 18-19, 2020, while evading police capture for 13 hours.

In the weeks ahead, the inquiry will explore relevant events before and after the rampage in northern and central Nova Scotia.

Among other things, the inquiry is expected to produce summary reports on the killer’s violence towards other people, including his common-law spouse and other family members.

The inquiry will also hear more about the gunman’s financial affairs, and the way the relatives of his victims were notified of their deaths and offered support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Mass Casualty Commission hears from RCMP officers who shot gunman' Mass Casualty Commission hears from RCMP officers who shot gunman
© 2022 The Canadian Press
