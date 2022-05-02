Erratic driving leads to arrest, discovery of stolen vehicle: London Police

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old London man is facing multiple charges after hitting a police cruiser with a vehicle reported stolen in April.

London Police say they were called about an erratic driver around Dundas and Rectory Streets around 9:40 Sunday morning. The vehicle was seen mounting a curb before going through a stop sign and then a red light, police said.

The witness also noted the vehicle appeared to have a cardboard licence plate.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle near Queens Avenue and Elizabeth Street. It went on to strike a police cruiser at Jacqueline Street and Thompson Road. This is when police say the driver fled on foot before he was caught in the 200-block of Thompson Road, and resisted officers arrest.

Police determined the vehicle was reported stolen in London’s east end on April 25. It sustained about $60,000 in damages.

During a search of the suspect officers found a quantity of drugs. As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old London man is facing eight charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Monday.

