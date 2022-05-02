Menu

Crime

Erratic driving leads to arrest, discovery of stolen vehicle: London Police

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted May 2, 2022 2:57 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A 38-year-old London man is facing multiple charges after hitting a police cruiser with a vehicle reported stolen in April.

London Police say they were called about an erratic driver around Dundas and Rectory Streets around 9:40 Sunday morning. The vehicle was seen mounting a curb before going through a stop sign and then a red light, police said.

The witness also noted the vehicle appeared to have a cardboard licence plate.

Read more: Norfolk County resident charged after 39 animals seized from Townsend home: OPP

Police attempted to stop the vehicle near Queens Avenue and Elizabeth Street. It went on to strike a police cruiser at Jacqueline Street and Thompson Road. This is when police say the driver fled on foot before he was caught in the 200-block of Thompson Road, and resisted officers arrest.

Police determined the vehicle was reported stolen in London’s east end on April 25. It sustained about $60,000 in damages.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Dutton-Dunwich Township, Ont.

During a search of the suspect officers found a quantity of drugs. As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old London man is facing eight charges, including impaired operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Monday.

London Police Stolen Vehicle east-end Resisting Arrest Erratic driving police cruiser hit 38-year-old London man

