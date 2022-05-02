Impaired, dangerous operation counts laid in fatal January crash in south London: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges, including impaired operation, in connection with a fatal collision in January that left one person dead and himself in critical condition.

The collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the area of Southdale Road East and Nixon Drive involving two vehicles, police said.

The driver of one vehicle, identified only as a 36-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been made public at the request of her family.

The 22-year-old driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital by paramedics in critical condition. In an update on Jan. 18, the last one issued by police until Monday, investigators said he remained in critical condition.

In Monday’s update, police announced that the 22-year-old had been charged by way of summons with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 12, police said.

No other information has been released.