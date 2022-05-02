SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

At least 3,000 civilians killed in Ukraine amid Russia’s war, UN reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 2, 2022 9:45 am
WATCH: Many elderly residents living in ruins of destroyed village after Russian bombing

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday that the death toll of civilians killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 had exceeded 3,000 people.

The toll of 3,153 killed so far represents an increase of 254 from Friday.

Read more: Mariupol civilians flee besieged Ukrainian city with evacuation attempts underway

OHCHR said that the real toll was likely to be considerably higher, citing access difficulties and ongoing corroboration efforts.

Trending Stories

Most of the victims were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, such as missile strikes and air strikes, the rights office said, without attributing responsibility.

‘We need to eliminate Russia from the world stage’: Retired Gen. Breedlove

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists — an allegation Ukraine and the West say is baseless.

