Traffic

Driver dead after single-vehicle car crash in Fort Erie: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 9:29 am
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal late night car crash on May 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal late night car crash on May 1, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 19-year-old driver has died after a late Sunday night single-vehicle crash in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police say the crash happened sometime around 10 p.m. at Bertie Street between Concession Road and Douglas Street.

Investigators believe a black four-door Infiniti collided with a fire hydrant.

Read more: Suspect arrested at scene of Welland homicide: police

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NRPS.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Detectives say the investigation is still active and are looking for anyone with information or possibly security or dash-cam video.

