Driver dead after single-vehicle car crash in Fort Erie: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 19-year-old driver has died after a late Sunday night single-vehicle crash in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police say the crash happened sometime around 10 p.m. at Bertie Street between Concession Road and Douglas Street.

Investigators believe a black four-door Infiniti collided with a fire hydrant.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NRPS.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Detectives say the investigation is still active and are looking for anyone with information or possibly security or dash-cam video.

Story continues below advertisement