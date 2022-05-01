Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winning lottery tickets worth millions sold in southern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 1:15 pm
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto, Oct. 17, 2015. View image in full screen
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto, Oct. 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

The winner of a lottery ticket worth more than $11 million bought it in Prince Edward Hastings County, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

In a press release, the OLG said the winning ticket for Lotto 6/49’s jackpot was sold in the area, which sits just to the west of Kingston.

The draw for the prize took place on Saturday, April 30. Draws for Lotto 6/49 take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Read more: Ontario lottery players win millions despite missing jackpot

The jackpot is worth $11,036,139, the OLG said.

Trending Stories

Another ticket, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million, was sold in Scarborough.

Click to play video: 'Lotto Max Jackpot a whopping $70 million' Lotto Max Jackpot a whopping $70 million
Lotto Max Jackpot a whopping $70 million – Mar 25, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Belleville tagOlg tagLotto 649 tagontario lotto tagLottery ticket Ontario tagOntario lottery winning ticket tagOntario lotto prize tagPrince Edward Hastings Country tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers