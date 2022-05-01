Winning lottery tickets worth millions sold in southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The winner of a lottery ticket worth more than $11 million bought it in Prince Edward Hastings County, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

In a press release, the OLG said the winning ticket for Lotto 6/49’s jackpot was sold in the area, which sits just to the west of Kingston.

The draw for the prize took place on Saturday, April 30. Draws for Lotto 6/49 take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The jackpot is worth $11,036,139, the OLG said.

Another ticket, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million, was sold in Scarborough.

