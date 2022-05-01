Winning lottery tickets worth millions sold in southern Ontario

The winner of a lottery ticket worth more than $11 million bought it in Prince Edward Hastings County, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).
In a press release, the OLG said the winning ticket for Lotto 6/49’s jackpot was sold in the area, which sits just to the west of Kingston.
The draw for the prize took place on Saturday, April 30. Draws for Lotto 6/49 take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The jackpot is worth $11,036,139, the OLG said.
Another ticket, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million, was sold in Scarborough.
Lotto Max Jackpot a whopping $70 million
