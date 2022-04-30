Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Record-breaking heatwaves hit India, Pakistan bringing extreme April weather

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 30, 2022 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'REPORT: Heat wave and fires driven by climate change.' REPORT: Heat wave and fires driven by climate change.
WATCH ABOVE: REPORT: Heat wave and fires driven by climate change – Jul 13, 2021

Parts of India recorded their highest average temperatures on record in April, and the scorching weather is expected to stretch into May, authorities said on Saturday.

India and neighboring Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat waves this year, melting pavements, forcing school closures and triggering health and fire alerts.

Northwest and central India recorded average maximum temperatures of 35.9 and 37.78 Celsius (96.6 and 100 Fahrenheit) respectively in April, the Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department told reporters.

Read more: Will Canada see a repeat record-setting heat wave in summer 2022?

Those were the highest since it began keeping records 122 years ago, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra added.

Trending Stories

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Earth Day: Climate crisis highlighted in stark Google images' Earth Day: Climate crisis highlighted in stark Google images
Earth Day: Climate crisis highlighted in stark Google images – Apr 22, 2022

For the first time in decades, Pakistan went from winter to summer without the spring season, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, said on Saturday.

— Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai

© 2022 Reuters
Climate Change tagIndia tagPakistan tagHeatwave tagIndia heat wave tagindia heatwave 2022 tagindia record breaking heat tagtemparute in india tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers