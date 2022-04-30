Menu

Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating death of man struck by train after police stop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2022 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'New initiative calls on citizens to record police actions' New initiative calls on citizens to record police actions
WATCH: New initiative calls on citizens to record police actions – Apr 11, 2022

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was run over by a train shortly after he was stopped by Montreal police.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says a call was placed to emergency services around 11:40 p.m. on Friday reporting that a individual had been struck by a train.

The agency says the victim was a 27-year-old man who had been stopped by police officers in Montreal’s West Island for public drunkenness around 20 minutes earlier.

It says information provided to investigators suggests he spoke with police for several minutes before leaving.

Montreal police said on Friday that they have opened an internal investigation into a separate incident in which a police officer was seen shoving a Black man who fell and hit his head on a concrete block.

The investigation comes after a video of the incident was shared on social media.

Click to play video: 'Driver arrested after intentionally hitting pedestrian in Montreal North: Police' Driver arrested after intentionally hitting pedestrian in Montreal North: Police
© 2022 The Canadian Press
