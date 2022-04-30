Overnight parking ban lifts in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London has lifted the city’s overnight parking ban.

Starting May 1, Londoners can park personal vehicles on city streets overnight without registering for an overnight parking pass.

This eases the restriction of the Traffic & Parking By-law that requires drivers to use an overnight parking pass between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Overnight parking is allowed on most city streets unless noted otherwise.

The City says this does not apply to commercial motor vehicles, mobile homes or trailers, as they have their own regulations.

The by-law also states that no vehicles are allowed to park on city streets for longer than 18 hours at a time.

The City is reminding Londoners that overnight parking is restricted in some cases, such as in front of fire hydrants, on boulevards or front lawns.

The overnight parking restriction will resume Nov. 1, 2022.

Another sign of spring! Starting tonight, Londoners will no longer need to register for an overnight parking pass to park their vehicles on City streets overnight.#LdnOnt #Parking pic.twitter.com/zIiN8cTzUx — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) April 30, 2022