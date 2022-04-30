Menu

Canada

‘Rolling Thunder’ convoy expected to continue protest in Ottawa after arrests

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2022 7:33 am
Click to play video: '‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle protest rides into Ottawa' ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle protest rides into Ottawa
WATCH: 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle protest rides into Ottawa

The “Rolling Thunder” protest in Ottawa clashed with police leading to several arrests Friday after a small convoy of vehicles attempted to make their way toward Parliament Hill.

Many of the demonstrators were also part of the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration that seized the capital for weeks in February in protest of vaccine mandates, COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Read more: Ottawa police make several arrests as ‘Rolling Thunder’ rally rolls downtown

The protest started relatively calmly on Parliament Hill Friday but as night fell a few hours later, a line of big-rigs, campers and other trucks made their way into the core.

Protesters gathered around the trucks, and police in tactical gear formed a line and faced them down.

Police said in a release that seven people were arrested on various charges, including assaulting police, and 24 vehicles were towed. At least one truck also had its windows broken.

The protest is expected to continue Saturday with a convoy of hundreds of motorcycles through downtown, with a stop at the National War Memorial, before moving to Parliament Hill for another rally.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
