Heavy smoke at SAIT prompts fire response, evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Fire Department crews responded to heavy smoke coming out of a building at SAIT and 100 people were evacuated midday Friday.

CFD said at around 11 a.m. the heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of the Aldred Centre, which contains a welding lab.

Investigators remain on the scene to investigate the issue.

The Aldred Centre, which houses SAIT’s school of construction and its applied research and innovation services, is expected to be closed for the next 24 hours.

View image in full screen Calgary Fire Department responds to reports of heavy smoke on April 29, 2022. Global News