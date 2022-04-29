Menu

Crime

Man charged with impersonating police officer at massage parlour in Markham

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 4:00 pm
Police say a man has been charged with impersonating a police officer in Markham.
Police say a man has been charged with impersonating a police officer in Markham. York Regional Police / Provided

Police say a man has been charged with impersonating a police officer at a massage parlour in Markham.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on April 8, officers received a report of a dispute at a massage parlour.

Officers said a man had attended the massage parlour and “demanded sexual services for free.”

“When he was refused, he alleged that he was an undercover police officer,” the release reads.

Read more: Arrest made after sexual assault reported at Markham mall washroom

Police said 25-year-old Jenisan Jeyakumar from Markham was arrested and has been charged with impersonating a police officer and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Officers said police have confirmed Jeyakumar is “not employed in law enforcement in any capacity.”

“Investigators are releasing his photo to ensure that there have been no further similar incidents,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

