Man charged with impersonating police officer at massage parlour in Markham

Police say a man has been charged with impersonating a police officer at a massage parlour in Markham.

In a press release, York Regional Police said on April 8, officers received a report of a dispute at a massage parlour.

Officers said a man had attended the massage parlour and “demanded sexual services for free.”

“When he was refused, he alleged that he was an undercover police officer,” the release reads.

Police said 25-year-old Jenisan Jeyakumar from Markham was arrested and has been charged with impersonating a police officer and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Officers said police have confirmed Jeyakumar is “not employed in law enforcement in any capacity.”

“Investigators are releasing his photo to ensure that there have been no further similar incidents,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.