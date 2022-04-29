Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia municipalities reviewing policing models as RCMP costs rise

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Police training needs to better address concerns of women, children' Police training needs to better address concerns of women, children
Farrah Khan, a gender-based violence expert, says police training needs to teach officers to trust women and children when they make complaints about violence. This is after a public inquiry into the Nova Scotia shooting showed responding RCMP officers doubted details they received from 911 – Mar 9, 2022

The president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities says the rising cost of RCMP services is changing the conversation around policing.

Amanda McDougall, who is also mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, says many town councils that contract policing to the RCMP are concerned about how they will pay for it.

The province recently passed down more than $20 million in increased policing costs to municipalities that use the RCMP, leading to an average rise of 11 per cent per jurisdiction for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Trending Stories

McDougall says her municipality, which doesn’t have a policing contract with the RCMP, is being asked for advice by other towns about creating their own police forces.

She says she believes the increased interest indicates that some municipalities are considering alternatives to the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, there are currently five municipalities that have endorsed formal reviews of their policing model. They include the Municipality of the County of Colchester, Halifax Regional Municipality, the Town of Wolfville, Eskasoni and the Municipality of Cumberland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagNova Scotia RCMP tagAmanda McDougall tagNova Scotia Municipalities tagRCMP Budget tagNS police budget tagPolicing cost tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers