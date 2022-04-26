Edmonton Oilers roll over Penguins to clinch second in Pacific Division

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched second place in the Pacific Division with a 5-1 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night.

The Oilers had the better of the play in the first period and took the lead when Evan Bouchard rang in his 12th goal of the season.

Bouchard beat Casey DeSmith again early in the second, but the goal was called off after the Penguins successfully challenged for offside.

Jeff Carter put Pittsburgh on the board, but Evander Kane replied just 25 seconds later, taking a pass from Kailer Yamamoto and sniping his 22nd goal.

Zach Hyman crammed in a power play goal to make it 3-1 to the Oilers just four minutes into the third period.

On another power play, McDavid fired a sharp angle shot over DeSmith’s shoulder for a brilliant goal. Zack Kassian added an empty netter for his first goal since January 15.

The Oilers, 47-27-6, will host San Jose on Thursday. They will conclude the regular season Friday against Vancouver.