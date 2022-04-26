Menu

Canada

Province promises $12.1M to build new school in Baden, update New Hamburg Arena

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 2:50 pm
A file photo of the Nith River in downtown New Hamburg, Ont. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Nith River in downtown New Hamburg, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

On Tuesday, the province announced that it will be building a new school and renovating an arena in Wilmot Township in moves that will cost taxpayers more than $16 million.

A new Catholic elementary school will be built in Baden which will be able to educate 294 students while also providing another 88 daycare spaces.

Read more: Ford government promises $5 million to Kitchener hospitals to plan for future

The new Baden Catholic Elementary School comes with a price tag of $12.1 million.

Trending Stories

“The new childcare and classroom spaces in Baden and modernized New Hamburg Arena facility will provide families in Wilmot with more options for education, recreation, sports, arts and culture and also support the local economy and business recovery,” said Kitchener MP Mike Harris.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, another $4.1 million will be spent on modernizing New Hamburg Arena.

Read more: Ontario budget to be tabled April 28, days before start of election campaign

The province says that the money will bring the area, which was built in 1949, up to current building and fire codes.

The building will become a “hybrid facility” which will allow it to be used for multiple sports as well local theatre.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
