Soaring inflation prompting more Okanagan residents to ask for help

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan-based organizations that support those in need are reporting a dramatic increase in people needing help.

“As of Jan. 1, we’ve had 610 new individuals that have never access the food bank before actually come to our doors and register,” said Trevor Moss, chief executive officer at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Moss attributed the rise in clients directly to the soaring inflation rate.

“Inflation is having a major impact on all families, individuals, especially people with fixed incomes, disability incomes,” Moss told Global News. “We’re seeing that the gap is getting quite large.”

In March, Canada’s inflation rate hit 6.7 per cent, a 31-year high.

Story continues below advertisement

The rising cost of living is translating into social organizations seeing new clients seeking help.

“I think right now, unfortunately, this is going to be a steady thing right now until things ease off with the inflation,” Moss said.

1:36 More food hampers being handed out than ever before More food hampers being handed out than ever before

The Salvation Army in Kelowna, B.C., reported a similar and troubling trend.

“We’ve seen a 34-per cent increase over the same time period last year in people requesting our services,” said Darryn Titterington, community ministries coordinator with the Salvation Army.

It, too, blames the inflation rate for the skyrocketing number of people coming trough the doors.

“They’re telling our caseworkers that after they pay rent, after they pay utilities, there’s very little, if anything, left,” Titterington said.

Story continues below advertisement

While there is no specific data, Titterington said even the organization’s thrift store is seeing more people coming to shop.

“I expect it to go up even further in the summer. We were really surprised at the increase over the first three months compared to 2021, he said. “It just doesn’t seem like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It just seems to be getting darker.”

That has prompted a plea for help from those who are in a position to do so, whether that be individually or getting more creative to maximize donations.

“We’re just encouraging people, if they can, to do something locally maybe in their neighbourhoods, Moss said. “Everything counts, everything matters.”

5:12 Inflation accelerates faster than expected Inflation accelerates faster than expected

Advertisement