Canada

River Road Golf Course clubhouse in London, Ont. torn down after 2021 arson

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted April 25, 2022 5:35 pm
River Road Golf Course London Ont., April 21, 2022. View image in full screen
River Road Golf Course London Ont., April 21, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Almost six months after suspected arson burned the River Road Golf Course clubhouse in east London, Ont., crews are demolishing the building.

On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2021, a fire caused roughly $1-million in damage to the clubhouse, which London Fire later deemed an arson.

The city confirmed that demolition on the site began Monday.

A statement from the City of London said the structure had “extensive structural damage, which resulted in a make safe order.”

“After a full assessment of the nature of the damage, it’s been determined that repair is not an option because the damage is too extensive to warrant the costs,” the statement said.

Read more: City of London employee arrested in connection with River Road Golf Course fire

The city-owned property had previously been a proposed site for part of the city’s winter response to homelessness plan. The plan had to be altered last year after the fire.

Following an investigation, Michael Peter Belanger of London was charged with one count of arson causing damage to property.

The City of London confirmed to Global News on Nov. 15, 2021, that Belanger is a supervisor on the city’s fleet team.

Belanger was suspended with pay pending further investigation, a spokesperson told Global News in November.

