Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes with focus on replica RCMP car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 7:43 am
WATCH: The inquiry into the Nova Scotia shooting continues Monday.

A public inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia is scheduled to resume today in Halifax with a focus on the replica RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.

The perpetrator meticulously recreated a fully marked RCMP Ford Taurus — complete with a black push bar, flashing lights and a siren — before driving it during the April 18-19, 2020, rampage that resulted in 22 murders over 13 hours.

Read more: RCMP’s inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry

The inquiry is expected to hear summaries from the commission’s investigators about the efforts of police to determine what kind of car the killer was driving and the police paraphernalia he acquired.

Trending Stories

It will also hear testimony from a witness about how the perpetrator acquired decals for the vehicle and various other police paraphernalia prior to his murders.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 years after mass shooting, Nova Scotia still lives under shadow of grief

The inquiry has to date heard summaries of the perpetrator’s actions and the police response, from the first 911 call from Portapique, N.S., through to two RCMP members shooting and killing the perpetrator at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

The hearings are shifting from the Halifax Convention Centre to the Prince George Hotel today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
nova scotia shooting tagPortapique tagMass Casualty Commission tagNova Scotia Shooting Inquiry tagNova Scotia Killer tagPolice Equipment tagFake RCMP vehicle tagReplica RCMP Car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers