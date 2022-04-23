Menu

Environment

Saint John families observe Earth Day with trail cleanups, hikes and crafts

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Earth Day: Climate crisis highlighted in stark Google images' Earth Day: Climate crisis highlighted in stark Google images
Google used real time-lapse imagery taken over several decades from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources to show the impact of climate change for Earth Day 2022. Heather Yourex-West reports.

Dozens of families and lovers of the outdoors gathered at a park in the heart of Saint John to commemorate Earth Day on Saturday.

Though Earth Day is observed annually on April 22, the city wanted to give families “time to celebrate together.”

With more than 2,200 acres, ten lakes and 55 trails, the city’s Rockwood Park hosted the event.

Read more: Earth Day: Climate crisis highlighted in stark Google images

The parks liaison for the City of Saint John Emilie Murphy, and one of the organizers, said visitors were having fun throughout the day.

Murphy said they held two guided hikes with the Inside Out Nature Centre where participants could learn about geology. There was also a yoga class, bird feeder crafts and a scavenger hunt.

“The biggest draw so far has been the cake and the ponies,” Murphy joked.

She also said there were many keen volunteers who showed up to help clean up trails as a part of Earth Day celebrations.

Read more: Twitter joins Google in blocking ads that deny climate change

Deborah Lawton, the community programs coordinator at Lily Lake Pavilion in the park said it was likely sunny weather that brought folks to the park Saturday.

“Mother Nature brought us perfect weather today and our community has been out enjoying Earth Day,” Lawton said.

Visitors were also able to take home seedlings that were donated for the event and plant them in their homes.

— With files from Travis Fortnum. 

