Female-identifying high school students in Alberta explore trades careers during spring break

Over spring break, CAREERS: The Next Generation organized a three-day camp dedicated to exposing female-identifying high school students in Alberta to potential career paths in the trades.

Saroeun Keuth-Ray, the southern Alberta regional manager for CAREERS, said this is a unique opportunity for young people who identify as females to get connections early on as they start pursuing their careers.

“We do have a skilled labour shortage (in Alberta), so it’s important we’re creating awareness for everyone, and specifically for underrepresented groups like young women,” Keuth-Ray said.

“These young women have the skills and abilities to do this job. They’re tactile learners and they want to be able to get that opportunity.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These young women have the skills and abilities to do this job. They're tactile learners and they want to be able to get that opportunity."

On Friday, the group toured the City of Lethbridge Fleet Services to see what trade career options there were.

Vanessa Youngpine, an equipment specialist for the City of Lethbridge Fleet Services, told Global News that she wished this opportunity existed for her when she was growing up.

“It’s a movement,” she said.

“You never heard of women in trades, and now you hear, sometimes, some of the women that are in trades are the best.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You never heard of women in trades, and now you hear, sometimes, some of the women that are in trades are the best."

Youngpine started working in the shop at Fleet Services in 2015. During the hiring process, she was told that she was the first woman they had employed for a shop role.

“That is so important for these girls to come out and see what’s available to them and be inspired or encouraged by someone else saying, ‘If this is your passion, follow it,'” she said.

Jenna Chomiak, a Grade 12 student, said this was a great experience to lead her to her passion for creating things with her hands.

“Just taking advantage of these opportunities when they come to you is super important because they come very often,” Chomiak said. “Making these connections early on will benefit us in the future.”