Canada

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs ‘acutely aware’ of province’s subpar reconciliation efforts

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 3:30 pm
People contribute to a hand painting during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
People contribute to a hand painting during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Following the auditor general’s report on Manitoba’s subpar efforts to implement the Path to Reconciliation Act passed in 2016, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) says they’re not surprised.

Read more: Manitoba government hasn’t fulfilled reconciliation commitments, auditor says

“The AMC is acutely aware of Manitoba’s failure to take meaningful action on a path to reconciliation,” says Acting Grand Chief Cornell McLean.

“In the past year, during this unprecedented crisis with the pandemic, First Nations people have experienced increased hardship as a result of Manitoba’s failure to honour the spirit and intent of its own reconciliation agreements by failing to engage in meaningful consultation with First Nations people on pressing matters which impact their well-being.”

Read more: Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs appoints a new temporary leader

McLean says the province failed to consult First Nations when developing or amending policies or legislation that directly impacted Indigenous people.

According to the auditor’s report, only one of the five departments reviewed mentioned significant initiatives to advance reconciliation.

—with files from The Canadian Press

