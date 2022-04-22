14 suspected overdose deaths in Peterborough area so far in 2022: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is reporting an “unusually high” number of suspected drug-related deaths in April.

As of Friday morning, there have been seven suspected drug-related deaths in April, the health unit reported.

Utilizing its early warning and surveillance system, the health unit and its partners have reported 14 suspected drug-related deaths so far in 2022 in Peterborough city and county. In 2021 there were 44 suspected opioid overdose deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The health unit notes the data is considered preliminary and is subject to change as cases are closed by the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario. Data on confirmed opioid-related deaths from October 2021 to present is currently not available.

Since January 2020, the health unit says on average there have been between three and four suspected drug-related deaths monthly.

“It is heartbreaking that we’ve lost seven lives to drug poisonings so far in April in the Peterborough Public Health region,” medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott stated in a tweet. “This crisis continues to be unacceptable and we need to do more to save lives of people in our community.”

Friday’s update comes after a drug alert was issued on April 5 following a spike in paramedic calls for opioid poisonings. There were similar alerts issued in February.

“This increase has prompted Peterborough Public Health to proceed with issuing this notice in the hopes of bringing awareness to and preventing further drug-related harms within our community,”Any substance bought from an unregulated supply should be considered tainted. Any drug can be mixed or cut with toxic substances, and even a small amount can cause a fatal poisoning.

The health unit reminds anyone who uses drugs, or those who know someone who does, to follow these safety tips:

Test a small amount of drug before you use.

Avoid mixing drugs.

Never use drugs alone; if you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend.

Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle-exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca and search for “opioids” or click here.

Call 911 immediately if someone starts to show signs of an overdose and/or cannot be resuscitated after naloxone is administered.

Use Peterborough Public Health’s Drug Reporting Tool to anonymously report overdose incidents and harms in the community.

