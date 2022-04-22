Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy snowfall and rain rolling into southern Manitoba over the weekend

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'April 22 Weather Update with Kahla Evans' April 22 Weather Update with Kahla Evans
Looking at another significant spring storm this weekend, with both heavy rainfall and heavy snowfall expected. Here’s weather specialist Kahla Evans with the details.

There’s another grim weather forecast for southern Manitoba this weekend, with a mix of heavy rain and snow on the way, depending on the region.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Luzny, the southmost parts of the province will be facing a downpour in the coming days.

“Winnipeg, Red River Valley, even as far west as Brandon, we’re kind of expecting to see 20 to 30 millimetres of rain on Saturday,” he told 680 CJOB on Friday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Overland flood warning issued for parts of southern Manitoba

Luzny said the Parklands will have 15 to 25 centimetres of snow Saturday afternoon.

“That rain/snow line is going to be kind of like just east of Virden and then it’s going to move east throughout the night and on Sunday, almost all southern Manitoba is going to be experiencing some accumulating snow,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected to pepper the province on Sunday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagManitoba weather tagManitoba Storm tagWinnipeg storm tagwinnipeg rain tagapril storm tagWinnipeg downpour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers