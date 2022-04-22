Heavy snowfall and rain rolling into southern Manitoba over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

There’s another grim weather forecast for southern Manitoba this weekend, with a mix of heavy rain and snow on the way, depending on the region.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Luzny, the southmost parts of the province will be facing a downpour in the coming days.

“Winnipeg, Red River Valley, even as far west as Brandon, we’re kind of expecting to see 20 to 30 millimetres of rain on Saturday,” he told 680 CJOB on Friday.

Luzny said the Parklands will have 15 to 25 centimetres of snow Saturday afternoon.

“That rain/snow line is going to be kind of like just east of Virden and then it’s going to move east throughout the night and on Sunday, almost all southern Manitoba is going to be experiencing some accumulating snow,” he said.

An additional 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected to pepper the province on Sunday.