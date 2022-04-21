Charges laid in connection with Regina pharmacy robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Three adult males from Calgary are facing charges with the end of investigations into a robbery and theft at two Regina pharmacies earlier this month.

While solid investigation and pro-active police work contributed to the success of these cases, there’s no doubt cooperation, communication and even a bit of luck were also involved.

The first event occurred on April 12th around noon. A caller from the 4600 block of Rae Street reported three males entered the store, broke through the pharmacy counter and stole drugs before leaving in a vehicle.

A little over an hour later, another pharmacy in the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue East was robbed by three men who fled in a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

In both cases the suspect description were similar and the vehicle was described as a white Toyota Camry with Alberta plates.

2:18 3 Calgary pharmacies robbed over Family Day long weekend 3 Calgary pharmacies robbed over Family Day long weekend – Feb 15, 2021

Later that afternoon, an RCMP officer stopped a speeding vehicle travelling through Morse, Sask., which led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and various amounts of illegal drugs. The vehicle’s description was a white Toyota Camry.

The officers continued their investigation into the discovery of the drugs and weapon, laying charges against three males from the vehicle.

Read more: Police investigating after 3 men allegedly rob Mississauga pharmacy

Communication between police agencies led to the realization the vehicle and (potentially) its occupants might be involved in the crimes just committed in Regina, which led to further investigation by RPS.

Story continues below advertisement

The continued investigation by the Regina Police Service eventually led to new arrests and charges laid against the same three adult males.

The three accused persons, 22 year-old Matthew O’Conner, 21 year-old Mustafa Saeed and 22 year-old Mujahid Babekir, are all from Calgary. These three males are jointly charged with the following offences:

Robbery

2X Wear Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Mischief under $5,000

All three accused males made their first court appearances on these charges in Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.